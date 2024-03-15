UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 16, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the APEX Center in Enterprise, Nevada, on March 16, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (also known as UFC Vegas 88 and UFC Fight Night 239).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88, No.9-ranked Tai Tuivasa will lock horns with Marcin Tybura, who is positioned just below the Australian at No.10.

Tai Tuivasa is in dire need of a victory this weekend after going winless in his last three outings. The Aussie was stopped in all of those losses with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of Alexander Volkov via submission last September. Prior to that loss, 'Bam Bam' suffered back-to-back knockout defeats against Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich.

Marcin Tybura, on the other hand, is 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon. In his latest outing last July, the Polish fighter was dispatched by Tom Aspinall via first-round TKO.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura card?

Welterweight prospect Bryan Battle will also feature on the UFC Fight Night card as he faces Ange Loosa in the co-main event.

Battle is riding a two-fight win streak with both victories coming via finish. In his latest outing in September, 'The Butcher' submitted A.J. Fletcher in the second round.

Loosa, meanwhile, has also won two in a row to rebound from an unsuccessful start to his promotional career. 'The Last Ninja' most recently edged out a unanimous decision win over Rhys McKee in September.

Also on the card, Pannie Kianzad will square off against Macy Chiasson in a women's bantamweight matchup, followed by a light heavyweight between Ovince Saint Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

In another intriguing matchup, Gerald Meerschaert will meet Bryan Barberena in a middleweight showdown.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Christian Rodriguez take on Isaac Dulgarian in a clash of featherweights.