UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (also known as UFC Vegas 88 and UFC Fight Night 239).

The Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday, with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to. In the main event, No.9-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa will take on the No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Fight Night will be a clash of welterweights as Bryan Battle squares off against Ange Loosa. Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Gerald Meerschaert will take on Bryan Barberena in a battle of middleweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, Mar. 16, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, Mar. 16. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, Mar. 17, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Thiago Moisés vs. Mitch Ramirez (lightweight)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis (lightweight)

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler (women's bantamweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Ode' Osbourne (flyweight)

Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva (featherweight)

Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim (women's strawweight)

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger (bantamweight)