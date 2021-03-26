UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 27, 2021?

UFC will be returning this weekend with yet another stacked fight card, headlined by a marquee heavyweight championship bout. UFC 260 is set to go down on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The main event of the card will see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defend his title against top challenger Francis Ngannou in a rematch of their 2018 clash.

This is the fourth UFC pay-per-view this year. After an action-packed UFC 259 event earlier this month, which saw two belts defended and one change hands, fans will be in for a firecracker of a heavyweight title fight on Saturday night.

The card was originally scheduled to feature two title fights. Alexander Volkanovski was set to fight Brian Ortega with his featherweight title on the line. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, Volkanovski had to withdraw from the bout. The fight is expected to be rescheduled for a future date.

The welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque will now serve as the co-main event of the card.

UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

While Stipe Miocic's iconic trilogy with Daniel Cormier kept MMA fans around the world entertained, it also held up the UFC heavyweight division as other deserving contenders were unable to get a shot at the gold. With the trilogy behind him, Stipe Miocic is now all set to continue his second championship reign.

Having defeated four top names in the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou was the obvious title contender. The first time Ngannou got an opportunity to challenge for the heavyweight belt was in January of 2018 at UFC 220, where he came up short and lost via decision to Stipe Miocic.

'The Predator' will definitely be eager to get revenge on Miocic at UFC 260.

Here's the full card for UFC 260:

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (Men's heavyweight) - Main Event

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (Men's welterweight) - Co-main Event

Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida (Men's bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick (Women's flyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy (Men's lightweight)

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant (Men's light-heavyweight)

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Men's welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Men's light-heavyweight)

Shane Young vs Omar Morales (Men's featherweight)

Early Prelims

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar (Men's middleweight)