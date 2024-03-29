UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 30, 2024?

The UFC is headed to Atlantic City in New Jersey on March 30, 2024 for UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot (also known as UFC Atlantic City).

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a women's flyweight between top-five contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. Neither fighter has tasted defeat inside the UFC octagon, with both women holding promotional records of 6-0.

Erin Blanchfield has finished three of her last six wins via submission and is coming off a unanmous decision win over former title challenger Taila Santos in August.

Manon Fiorot, meanwhile, started her UFC career with back-to-back TKO wins followed by four consecutive decision victories. In her latest outing in September, 'The Beast' outpointed former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the latter's flyweight debut.

This is a marquee matchup in the division with the winner potentially getting a future crack at the title.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot card?

Vicente Luque will also feature on the UFC Atlanta City card as he faces Joaquin Buckley in the nights co-main event.

'The Silent Assassin' rebounded from back-to-back losses with a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in August. The Brazilian will hope to put together another win streak when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Buckley, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alex Morono in October. 'New Mansa' will be aiming for his third straight victory as he looks to break into the 170-pound rankings.

In another intriguing matchup, UFC veteran Chris Weidman will take on Bruno Silva in a battle of middleweights.

Also on the card, Bill Algeo will take on Kyle Nelson in a featherweight battle, followed by a middleweight showdown between Nursulton Ruziboev and Sedriques Dumas.

The main card opener of UFC Atlantic City will see Chidi Njokuani will go head-to-head with Rhys McKee in a welterweight clash.