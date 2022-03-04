UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 5, 2022?

UFC 272 is set to be the next major pay-per-view event from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the pay-per-view will be a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends turned foes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Fighting in the co-main event spot will be former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and short-notice replacement Renato Moicano. The 32-year-old Brazilian stepped up to take on dos Anjos after original opponent Rafael Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19. The bout will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight.

In another fun bout, Kevin Holland will make his much-awaited welterweight debut in the promotion when he takes on Alex Oliveira.

Also on the main card, Edson Barboza will return to action to take on the undefeated prospect Bryce Mitchell.

UFC 272: Can Jorge Masvidal pull off a win against Colby Covington as a betting underdog?

UFC 272 will be an important night for both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, who are coming off losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Chaos' lost to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' via a unanimous decision last December. His first loss against Usman came via TKO (punches) in December 2019.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back losses to the reigning welterweight champ. His first loss to Usman came via a unanimous decision in July 2020. The subsequent loss came via a second-round knockout in April last year.

Both fighters will look to bounce back in style as they step under the bright lights after years of build-up. While Colby Covington is a betting favorite in most sportsbooks to emerge victorious this Saturday, Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to pulling off wins as an underdog.

'Gamebred' was the betting underdog in his fights against Ben Askren and Darren Till, yet he managed to knock both opponents out in spectacular fashion to rise to the top.

The Miami native will seek an even nastier fate for his former friend and roommate when they finally square off in the main event of UFC 272 this weekend.

