UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 9, 2024?

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the UFC will be heading to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida for its next pay-per-view card - UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2. The event will be headlined by a thrilling bantamweight title clash and feature a series of other high-stakes battles involving top contenders and prospects across different weight classes.

The main event of UFC 299 will see the newly crowned 135-pound champion, Sean O'Malley, step into the octagon for his first title defense against the No.5-ranked contender and longtime rival, Marlon Vera.

The pair first battled at UFC 252 in August 2020 where 'Chito' stopped O'Malley in the first round via TKO, handing 'Sugar' his only career defeat.

Sean O'Malley has gone unbeaten since that loss (including a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz) and is coming off a championship-winning TKO of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in August.

Marlon Vera, on the other hand, dropped a split decision to Cory Sandhagen last March, but bounced back by edging out Pedro Munhoz five months later at UFC 292 in August.

The Ecuadorian has gone 5-2 inside the octagon since his emphatic win over O'Malley in 2020.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 card?

Dustin Poirier will also feature on the UFC 299 card as he battles rising contender Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event.

Ranked No.3 in the lightweight division, Poirier will look to rebound from his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. 'The Diamond' is currently 1-2 in his last three trips to the octagon.

Saint Denis, meanwhile, suffered his lone career defeat in his promotional debut against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 267 in 2021. The Frenchman has since gone on to win five in a row, with his last four victories coming via finish.

In his latest outing at UFC 295, 'God of War' scored a first-round knockout of Matt Frevola, earning him performance of the night honors. Saint Denis will look to burst into the top 10 of the divisional ladder with another statement victory this Saturday.

In another exciting matchup, fan-favorite Kevin Holland will square off against UFC newcomer and former Bellator star Michael Page in a welterweight battle.

Additionally, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns will take on Jack Della Maddalena.

Also on the pay-per-view card, ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan will face Song Yadong in what could be the main card opener.