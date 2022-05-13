UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 14, 2022?

The UFC is heading back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic. The event is set to take place this Saturday, May 14 and will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between No.1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz and No.3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic.

The co-headliner will also feature an exciting light heavyweight showdown, as No.13-ranked contender Ryan Spann locks horns with the unranked Ion Cutelaba.

In another intriguing matchup, No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian will make her 15th promotional appearance to take on the No.8-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas. The Brazilian will be returning to the 125lbs division for this exciting bout. This fight is a clash of styles that could lead to it being one of the most entertaining bouts on the card.

Check out some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 54 below:

The Fight Night preliminary card will start at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Aleksandar Rakic and Jan Blachowicz to clash for a potential crack at the title

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will step inside the octagon for the first time since dropping the belt to Glover Teixeira last October. Prior to that loss, the Polish fighter had rattled off five straight victories, including a win over Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz is now determined to climb back up the mountain and recapture the lightweight crown. However, he has a tough challenge ahead of him in Aleksandar Rakic.

Rakic is 6-1 since joining the promotion back in 2017. The Austrian is riding a two-fight win streak with his most recent win coming over Thiago Santos via unanimous decision.

Watch Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight preview below:

Glover Teixeira is set to put his light heavyweight title on the line against Jiri Prochazka at the next pay-per-view event. This creates a huge opportunity for Blachowicz and Rakic to make their case for the next title shot.

However, both men should be looking to put in a statement-making performance. A dull affair could pass the title opportunity to the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith, which is in the works for July 30.

