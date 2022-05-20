UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 21, 2022?

The UFC is headed to its Apex facility for a second consecutive week for the next Fight Night effort UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The event will go down on Saturday, May 21, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up.

Headlining the fight card this Saturday is a women's bantamweight showdown between No.2-ranked contender Holly Holm and No.5-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Both women will be looking to register a statement-making win for a potential crack at the 135lbs title.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 55, unranked welterweight Michel Pereira will return to action, seeking his fifth consecutive win against No.14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio. The Brazilian will have an opportunity to break into the divisional rankings with a victory over 'The Argentine Dagger'.

In another interesting matchup, Chidi Njokuani will go head-to-head against Dusko Todorovic in a clash of middleweights.

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira to clash with title aspirations on their minds

Holly Holm did the unthinkable when she dethroned Ronda Rousey from her bantamweight reign in November 2015. However, the former champion is hungry for more success as she looks set for another run at the 135lbs gold currently held by Julianna Pena.

Ranked No.2 in the division, Holm is a sizeable betting favorite in most sportsbooks to emerge victorious in her upcoming bout this Saturday. The 40-year-old will be making her octagon return on Saturday after nearly two years away from the sport. However, it won't be an easy ride for 'The Preacher's Daughter' as she takes on No.5-ranked contender Ketlen Vieira.

Vieira will enter the bout on the back of a decision win over former bantamweight titleholder Miesha Tate. A convincing win over another former champion this Saturday could be enough to catapult her into title contention.

Watch Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira fight preview below:

It will be exciting to see if the Brazilian makes the most of this opportunity as she takes on the former 135lbs champion in her second promotional main event on May 21. It will also be interesting to find out what the 40-year-old will bring to the table after such a long layoff from the competition.

