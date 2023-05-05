UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 6, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for its next pay-per-view event, UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo. The action will go down this Saturday, May 6, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fans.

The card will be headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title showdown between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division king Henry Cejudo.

Sterling will enter this bout looking to notch his third title defense against the former divisional champion. 'Funk Master' picked up an impressive second-round TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw last October after scoring a split-decision win over Petr Yan in his first title defense earlier in the year.

Cejudo, meanwhile, is gearing up to end his three-year hiatus and compete for one of the two titles he held before moving away from the sport three years ago.

'Triple C' was last seen in action in May 2020 where he dispatched Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO to retain the bantamweight gold. He announced his retirement from the sport following the performance.

Watch the UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo card?

The co-main event of the night will feature a welterweight showdown between top contenders as No.4-ranked Belal Muhammad collides with No.5-ranked Gilbert Burns.

'Durinho' is making a quick turnaround for this matchup. The Brazilian scored a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at the UFC's last pay-per-view in April to pick up his second consecutive win.

Muhammad, on the other hand, is riding an impressive nine-fight unbeaten streak (1 NC) into this bout with this latest triumph coming over former undefeated prospect Sean Brady in October.

This is a marquee matchup in the division with the winner potentially earning a future shot at the welterweight throne.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev will square off against Diego Lopes in a featherweight showdown. The Russian was originally scheduled to face Bryce Mitchell on the card before Mitchell was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a back injury.

Also on the card, former champion Jessica Andrade will meet Xiaonan Yan in a clash of women's strawweights. The potential main card opener of the pay-per-view card will see Kron Gracie make his octagon return to take on Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest.

Poll : 0 votes