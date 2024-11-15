UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 16, 2024?

The UFC is headed to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 (U.S. time) for its upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic.

Headlining the card will be a long-anticipated heavyweight title showdown between defending champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Jones vacated the 205-pound title after his controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes back in 2020. After sitting on the sidelines for three years, 'Bones' made his heavyweight debut and captured the vacant title with a quick submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. The New Yorker will be eyeing his first successful title defense against a former champion.

Miocic, meanwhile, suffered a vicious second-round knockout defeat at the hands of Francis Ngannou to lose the heavyweight title at UFC 260. The Ohio native remained on the sidelines for over three years and is hoping to reclaim the belt in Madison Square Garden this Saturday.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic card?

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will also feature on the pay-per-view card as he battles Michael Chandler in a rematch in the co-main event.

The pair previously clashed at UFC 262 where 'do Bronx' dispatched Chandler via second-round TKO to capture the vacant 155-pound title. Both men are 1-2 in their last two outings and hope to get back into title contention with a statement victory.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated middleweight standout Bo Nickal will square off against Paul Craig.

Nickal (6-0) has finished all of his career wins with his last three victories coming under the UFC banner. Craig, on the other hand, has struggled for consistency in recent years and was stopped in his last four fights.

Also on the card, No.9-ranked women's flyweight contender Viviane Araujo will take on the No.11-seeded Karine Silva.

To kick off the UFC 309 main card, Mauricio Ruffy will go toe-to-toe with James Llontop in a battle of lightweights.

