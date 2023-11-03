UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 4, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Ibirapuera Arena for a UFC fight tonight in Sao Paulo, Brazil. UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (also known as UFC Fight Night 231) will feature a series of intriguing matchups, including several rising contenders and prospects based out of Brazil, on November 4, 2023.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida will lock horns with UFC veteran Derrick Lewis, who is positioned just below the Brazilian at No. 10.

Jailton Almeida is riding a 14-fight win streak into this main bout and is fresh off a first-round submission win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year. The Brazilian has finished all of his 19 pro-MMA wins and looks to continue his upward trajectory with another statement performance at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Derrick Lewis, meanwhile, got back into the win column with a stunning first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima last time out in July. 'The Black Beast' finished in all three of his outings before the latest winning effort against Rogerio de Lima. The Texan will be determined to put together another win streak starting Saturday and maintain his position in the top 10 of the division.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis card?

Gabriel Bonfim, an undefeated welterweight prospect, will also compete in the co-main event on Saturday's UFC Fight Night show. Bonfim comes into this fight riding a 15-fight winning streak. The Brazilian standout has defeated all of his opponents by submission, with 12 victories coming via submission and three coming via KO/TKO.

Nicolas Dalby, on the other hand, will be eyeing his fourth consecutive win. In his latest outing in June, the Danish fighter edged out a unanimous decision win over Muslim Salikhov.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Dalby fight preview below:

The UFC Fight Night event will also have an interesting middleweight fight between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov, followed by a heavyweight showdown between Rodrigo Nascimento and Don'Tale Mayes.

In another 185-pound matchup, Rodolfo Vieira will take on Armen Petrosyan. The potential main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see Ismael Bonfim square off against Vinc Pichel in a lightweight contest.