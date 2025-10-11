UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 11, 2025?

Yes, there is a UFC card this weekend as the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Fight Night event. UFC Rio will mark the promotion's first visit to the Brazilian capital since UFC 301 in 2024.

In the main event, former lightweight champion and fan favorite Charles Oliveira will defend his top-five ranking against rising contender Mateusz Gamrot. This bout will be Oliveira's return to competition after UFC 317, where he suffered a first-round knockout defeat against Ilia Topuria in a vacant lightweight title fight.

Meanwhile, former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take a significant step down in competition to face No. 15-ranked bantamweight contender Montel Jackson. Figueiredo is coming off consecutive defeats against top contenders Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. He will be seeking a victory against Jackson this weekend to get back in the win column.

Additionally, welterweight veteran Vicente Luque will face Joel Alvarez on the main card.

UFC Fight Tonight: Venue, start time and full fight card

UFC Rio will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 11. The preliminary card starts at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, while the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Main event walkouts are expected to occur around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, but the exact time may vary depending on the duration of the undercard bouts.

Check out the full UFC Rio fight card below:

Main card

Main event: Lightweight - Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Co-main event: Bantamweight - Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Welterweight - Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

Heavyweight - Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Featherweight - Ricarco Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

Preliminary card

Featherweight - Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswll

Flyweigth - jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter

Heavyweight - Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Peterson

Women's bantamweight - Bia Mesquita vs. Irina Alkseeva

Flyweight - Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll

