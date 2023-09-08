UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 9, 2023?

The world's biggest MMA promotion is headed to Sydney, Australia, for UFC fight tonight at Qudos Bank Arena. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland will feature a thrilling middleweight title bout and a series of other intriguing matchups.

In the main event, the current and two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line as he faces No.5-ranked contender Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya reclaimed his crown with an emphatic second-round knockout of long-time nemesis Alex Pereira in their MMA rematch in April this year. 'The Last Stylebender' had dropped the title to Pereira in November 2022, suffering a fifth-round standing TKO loss at the hands of the Sao Paulo knockout artist. Adesanya was unbeaten in the 185-pound division prior to that loss.

The Nigerian-Kiwi is now looking to make the first successful title defense of his second reign as the undisputed middleweight king.

Sean Strickland, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back losses in 2022 but rebounded with two straight victories this year. The Californian is fresh off a stunning second-round TKO win over Abusupiyan Magomedov in July and will look to carry that momentum into his first title fight this Saturday.

Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland card?

Tai Tuivasa will also feature on the upcoming pay-per-view card as he battles heavyweight veteran Alexander Volkov in the night's co-main event.

Following an incredible five-fight win streak, Tuivasa finds himself coming off two straight knockout defeats to Ciryl Gane and most recently Sergei Pavlovich in December. 'Bam Bam' will be determined to get back to winning ways as he performs in front of his home fans this weekend.

Alexander Volkov, on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes. The Russian most recently stopped Alexander Romanov via technical knockout earlier this year.

In another intriguing matchup, Manel Kape will take to the octagon seeking his fourth straight win when he faces an undefeated promotional debutant in Felipe dos Santos. The pair will collide in a flyweight clash.

Also on the main card, Justin Tafa will face Austen Lane in a rematch of their original bout in June which was ruled a no-contest following an accidental eye poke.

The potential main card opener of UFC fight tonight will see Tyson Pedro square off against Anton Turkalj in a light heavyweight contest.