UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch UFC 258 on television?

UFC returns this weekend with the second pay-per-view of the year, featuring Kamaru Usman against Gilbert Burns in the main event.

Following the blockbuster success of UFC 257 where Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career, UFC 258 will see a stacked card headlined by a welterweight title fight.

Former American Top Team teammates Usman and Burns will finally square off in the Octagon in a rebooking of their originally scheduled fight from July.

UFC 251 lost its main event back then when Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout. Jorge Masvidal stepped in on a little more than a week's notice. However, Kamaru Usman was clinical as ever, securing a clean decision win over 'Gamebred' after five rounds.

Here's what you need to know about how and where to watch UFC 258 on television, as well as online.

UFC 258 - United States

In the United States, the main card of the UFC 258 pay-per-view will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The PPV is currently priced at $69.99 for existing subscribers.

Non-subscribers can get a combo package of the PPV along with an annual subscription of ESPN+ at only $89.98, thus saving nearly 30%. The UFC 258 main card will start streaming from 10 pm ET.

The UFC 258 prelims can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes from 8 pm ET. The early prelims can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass as well as ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes from 6:15 pm ET.

UFC 258 - United Kingdom

In the UK, the early prelims of UFC 258 can be viewed from 11:15 pm GMT on February 13 on the UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will start airing from 1 am GMT on Febuary 14 on both the UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 1, as well as on the BT Sport app. The UFC 258 main event will also stream on BT Sport 1 from 3 am GMT.

UFC 258 - India

The UFC 258 main card will air live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) from 8:30 am IST. It will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV app.