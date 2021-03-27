UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch UFC 260 on television?

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 is set to take place this weekend. The event will be headlined by the much-anticipated title fight rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the No.1 ranked Cameroonian-French fighter Francis Ngannou. Improvements in Francis Ngannou's fighting style after the first loss and Stipe Miocic's ability to survive Ngannou's power punches are the main storylines heading into the fight.

The event will be co-headlined by the welterweight fight between No.7 ranked former champion Tyron Woodley and No.10 ranked Vicente Luque. Luque will attempt to pave his way to the top of the division with a win over Woodley. However, the stakes are much higher on the other side. Tyron Woodley has lost three straight fights recently and a fourth loss could potentially end his run in the UFC.

When and where will UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 take place?

UFC 260 will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 27, 2021. The main card will be streamed live on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The early prelims will start at 7:30 PM ET followed by prelims at 8:00 PM ET. The main card will start at 10:00 PM ET.

How much does it cost to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2?

UFC fans with ESPN+ subscription can catch the event live in the United States on their television and streaming devices. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $6 for a month and $60 for an entire year. Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 260 pay-per-view for $69.99. New users can purchase the ESPN+ and UFC 260 pay-per-view bundle for $89.99.

Those with a subscription to UFC Fight Pass can enjoy re-runs one month after the event is streamed live. The subscription to UFC Fight Pass will cost $9.99 for a month and $95.99 for a year.

Advertisement

How to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou in India

The UFC 260 main card will begin at 7:30 AM IST on March 28, 2021. The fights will be aired live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). Those with a premium subscription to the Sony Liv app can also catch the event live on their mobile and other streaming devices. A monthly premium subscription to Sony Liv costs ₹299, and the yearly subscription costs ₹999.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 fight card

Main Card

Stipe Miocic (C) vs. Francis Ngannou (Heavyweight) Tyron Woodley (7) vs. Vicente Luque (10) (Welterweight) Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida (Bantamweight) Gillian Robertson (15) vs. Miranda Maverick (Women's Flyweight) Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy (Lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant (Light Heavyweight) Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Welterweight) Modestas Bakauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (Light Heavyweight) Shane Young vs. Omar Morales (Flyweight)

Early Prelims

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar (Middleweight)