UFC Fight Tonight: Which channel can you watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis on television?

UFC returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Ranked second in the heavyweight rankings, Curtis Blaydes will face No. 4 Derrick Lewis in the night's main event. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will be co-headlined by the women's bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya.

A featherweight bout between Rafael Alves and Pat Sabatini, who will be making his UFC debut, has been scrapped from the fight card, as Alves missed almost 12 pounds in his weigh-in.

Meanwhile, in the night's main event, Blaydes will attempt his fifth-straight victory in the heavyweight division, with an eye on getting a title shot next.

On that note, here's what you need to know about how and where to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis on television as well as online.

FINALLY.



Blaydes & The Beast are a day away from their awaited showdown 😳



[ #UFCVegas19 | Saturday LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3fackgvjt9 — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis - United States

In the United States, this weekend's UFC Fight Night will stream exclusively on ESPN+ live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The channel will broadcast the preliminary fights for free, but the night's main card will be open only for subscribers.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at the cost of $6 per month or $60 on a yearly basis. In addition to all UFC Fight Night events, subscribers also get access to a wide catalogue of classic UFC fights.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis will take place on Saturday, February 20. Preliminary fights are scheduled to kick off at 5 PM ET, while the main card is supposed to start three hours after the event's start.

Combat sports enthusiasts can also catch the action on the UFC Fight Pass service. However, the main fight cards are only uploaded to the company's streaming service two days after the event is over. You can subscribe to it at the cost of $9.99 a month or $95.99 for an entire year.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis - United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, preliminary fights will start at 9:30 PM GMT on Saturday. But for the main card action, fans will have to stay up till Sunday morning, as it only kicks off at 1 AM GMT.

BT Sport 1 will make the live coverage of the entire event. You can watch it on your television set at home or from any device with the BT Sport app.

The cheapest deal offered by BT Sport covers all UFC Fight Night events as well as other top-notch sports leagues and competitions around the world. It can be purchased at the cost of $25 for a month.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis - India

UFC fans in India can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The event will also be live-streamed via Sony LIV. The action starts at 8:30 AM IST.