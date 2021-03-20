UFC Fight Tonight: Which channel can you watch UFC Vegas 22 on television?

This Saturday, the UFC brings us yet another exciting Fight Night card from its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 22 is headlined by an intriguing middleweight duel between hot prospect Kevin Holland and fight game veteran Derek Brunson. The stakes are very high in this classic veteran versus up-and-comer matchup as the winner will find himself ever so close to a shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Kevin Holland is on a trailblazing five-fight win streak inside the octagon. Four out of those five wins have come by way of TKO/KO. In his last game, Holland's knockout of Jacare Souza was so stunning that even UFC president Dana White admitted never seeing anything like it before. Needless to say, Holland now has his sights set on getting the much coveted title shot.

However, to get to the title, Holland must first get through Derek Brunson. The #7 ranked UFC middleweight is currently on a three-fight winning streak inside the octagon. Brunson will be looking to stretch the streak to four wins when he takes on Holland this weekend.

The co-headliner of UFC Vegas 22 features an exciting lightweight encounter between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell. Gillespie is one of the most highly rated prospects in the lightweight division with an enviable 13-1 record. The solitary loss in his career came in his last fight against Kevin Lee at UFC 244.

Gillespie will be looking to get back on the win column and get his title run on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 22.

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the UFC Vegas 22 event this weekend.

UFC Vegas 22 – United States

UFC Vegas 22 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

In the United States, the complete fight card can be viewed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The preliminary card of the event will start at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT whereas the main card will commence at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 22 – United Kingdom

UFC Vegas 22 will be aired live and exclusive on BT Sport 1. The preliminary card portion of the event will start at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, March 20, 2021, while the main card will begin from 2 AM GMT on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

UFC Vegas 22 – India

The main card of UFC Vegas 22 will be broadcast in India from 7:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The main card will be aired live on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) TV channels.