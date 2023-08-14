UFC fight this weekend: Who all are fighting on the absolutely stacked UFC 292 card?

The highly touted UFC 292 will take place on Saturday, August 19, at the famed TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Rest assured; the event is bound to be a fight fans dream, thanks to a stacked card filled with title fights and fan favorites.

Take a look at some standout fights on offer. The event will be headlined by the bantamweight title clash between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and the No. 2 ranked contender Sean O'Malley.

Sterling, who won the title from Petr Yan in UFC 259 in 2021, has defended his title on three occasions, most recently inching out a split decision win over the self-proclaimed combat sports GOAT Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

'Sugar' is also flying high in his UFC career. O'Malley has been undefeated since 2021 and currently boasts a five-fight undefeated streak. In his recent outing at UFC 280, he defeated former champion Petr Yan via split decision.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will put her women's strawweight title on the line against the No. 5 ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Magnum' is on a two-fight win streak. Most recently, at UFC 281, she made light work of former champion Carla Esparza via second-round submission to reclaim her strawweight title.

Lemos is also on a two-fight win streak, having clinched a third-round TKO against Marina Rodriguez in her most recent outing at UFC Fight Night 214.

Elsewhere on the UFC 292 main card, surging welterweight contender Ian Garry will take on Neil Magny. The car also features a bantamweight clash between the No. 6 ranked contender Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 292: Sean O'Malley reveals his one mantra for victory against Aljamain Sterling

Firey bantamweight star Sean O'Malley believes reigning champion Aljamain Sterling to be his toughest test to date.

Per many fans and pundits, a dominant grappler like Sterling might be too much to handle for the striking specialist O'Malley, and it seems the 28-year-old agrees with this assessment to an extent.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'Sugar' stated that he has to keep the fight standing to ensure victory at UFC 292. Lauding his opponent's grappling prowess, the Montana native said:

"A 100% if I keep this fight standing, I win. I'm going to beat him in a striking fight, grappling, he is just f*****g nice, he's that good. I've got to be able to survive on the ground, get to the next round."

He added:

"I know how good he is... we've seen it, he choked out Cory [Sandhagen] in six seconds... I do believe it's a matter of me not letting him grab me... I'm going in this fight life or death, do not let him grab me... He's going to make a mistake... I will find his chin."

