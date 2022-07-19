UFC fighter doppelgangers compared to Pokemon and its Evolution in hilarious tweet

UFC welterweight/middleweight Chris Curtis believes himself, Aljamain Sterling, and Curtis Blaydes all share a striking resemblance to the Pokemon Machop and its evolutionary line.

In a tweet initially written by James Bramble, the Twitter user hilariously compared Machop and its evolution to that of a "gym rat" that continues to bulk in size the more they use the gym.

"The evolution of Machop is sort of like the evolution of a gym rat. Machop is the kid who starts going to the gym. Machoke is the results of hard work. Machamp is when hard work isn't enough so you use steroids and grow extra arms."

James Bramble @BrambleJim The evolution of Machop is sort of like the evolution of a gym rat. Machop is the kid who starts going to the gym. Machoke is the results of hard work. Machamp is when hard work isn’t enough so you use steroids and grow extra arms. #PokemonGO The evolution of Machop is sort of like the evolution of a gym rat. Machop is the kid who starts going to the gym. Machoke is the results of hard work. Machamp is when hard work isn’t enough so you use steroids and grow extra arms. #PokemonGO https://t.co/WGdGlmqGad

Curtis took inspiration from the post and compared the images to 'Funkmaster', himself, and 'Razor'. The bantamweight champ is meant to be Machop, Curtis is Machoke, and Blaydes is Machamp, the largest and final evolution.

'The Action Man' could have even compared all three versions of the Pokemon to himself, as he has garnered wins at welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight during his career.

Chris Curtis is scheduled to face Jack Hermansson later this week, replacing the injured Darren Till. The 35-year-old is on an 8 fight winning streak that includes 3 wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

UFC Middleweight Sean Strickland is happy that Chris Curtis is finding success

Chris Curtis certainly put the work in before earning his UFC contract in 2021. The American accrued a professional record of 26-8 prior to signing, which has now increased to 29-8 thanks to his three victories in the octagon.

'The Action Man' has competed in a variety of lesser-known organizations such as PFL, XMMA, Absolute Action MMA, and Dana White's Contender Series.

Ahead of Sean Strickland's bout with Alex Pereira, Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch asked 'Tarzan' about his friend and teammate, Chris Curtis, and his success since signing with the UFC.

"Aw man, I just want the guy to make money. This is the thing that sucks about MMA—you can spend your whole life in MMA and make jack s*** with money, and the next you know, welcome to f***ing Wal-Mart. So it's nice to see actually Curt [Chris Curtis] having a future, and he won't be contemplating suicide at some point because there was a point in his life where he was f***ing up all these guys that were getting signed. He'd beat guys, they'd get signed. I had to bring him down like 'Curt, don't do it man, don't f***ing do it!'"

Catch Sean Strickland's press conference here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far