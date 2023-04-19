UFC fighter reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘influencing’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s on-field actions

Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for football is well-known, having built connections with some of the world's best players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo. 'The Eagle' even featured in an advert for the FIFA World Cup last year.

Footage has recently emerged of Ronaldo appearing to wrap his arms around the neck of an opponent during a match for Al-Nassr FC. Fans, including surging UFC flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev, found the footage rather amusing.

Fans joked that Khabib Nurmagomedov had begun to influence Cristiano Ronaldo's actions during matches.

Screenshot of fans' reactions to footage of Cristiano Ronaldo

Since his retirement, 'The Eagle' has spent many hours watching live football matches across the world.

Growing up in Dagestan, known for its strong wrestling culture, Nurmagomedov played football regularly with his friends. In fact, he was a talented footballer and dreamt of becoming a professional player before he chose to pursue a career in MMA.

In an interview with RT Sport in 2018, Nurmagomedov revealed that he is a big fan of the Spanish football club Real Madrid. He spoke about his admiration for the team's style of play and the many legendary players who have represented the club over the years.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his 'MMA GOAT' top 15

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. 'The Eagle' was an unstoppable force in his prime and dominated his opponents with relentless grappling and seemingly-unlimited stamina.

Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be the greatest lightweight fighter in MMA history, and some people even regard him as the GOAT of the entire sport.

Fans have always wondered who someone like Khabib Nurmagomedov believes is the MMA GOAT, and 'The Eagle' recently shared his top 15 list on Twitter.

The list itself included more than 15 fighters, as numerous spots were held by multiple fighters.

'The Eagle' stated that Jon Jones and Fedor Emelianenko belong at the top of the hill, as he put both men at No.1. Georges St. Pierre was ranked at No.2 while Anderson Silva was listed at No.3.

In unsurprising fashion, Nurmagomedov's humility prevented him from listing himself in the top 15. 'The Eagle' did not forget to include some of the pioneers of MMA, naming Royce Gracie, Dominick Cruz, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and several others.

See the tweet below:

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

