UFC fighter's husband and coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl child inside gym

The husband and head coach of UFC fighter Hailey Cowan has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Jacob Brennan, 40, was arrested on May 19 for alleged indecency with a child with sexual contact, which is categorized as a second-degree felony. KWTX-TX was the first to report the arrest and was later confirmed by the McLennan County district court to MMA Fighting.

Here's Brennan's mugshot as posted by the McLennan County district office on Facebook:

Per an affidavit, an unidentified woman alleged that Brennan inappropriately touched her whilst inside the gym's premises in Waco, TX between 2013 and 2015. According to the affidavit, the alleged abuse happened when the woman was 13 years old, and "in various rooms throughout the gym almost every day".

Affidavit reveals details of UFC fighter's husband's alleged abuse of 13-year-old

Diving deeper into the affidavit filed by the alleged woman, it's been noted that she met with detectives last November and told them that:

"[Jacob] Brennan kissed her hundreds of times and touched her vagina above and below her clothes hundreds of times between 2013 and 2015"

The alleged victim also gave copies of multiple notifications from Facebook which indicated an alleged intimate relationship. As of this writing, no charges have been filed yet, as confirmed by a McLennan County district court representative to MMA Fighting. Brennan was released on Monday on a $75,000 bond.

Cowan married Brennan in 2022, about a year before she became a UFC fighter. She lost her UFC debut against Jamey-Lyn Horth at UFC Vegas 75 in April 2023. The UFC fighter was scheduled to face Tamires Vidal at UFC Vegas 92 this past weekend but had to pull out due to a broken fibula.

Checkout the gruesome photo of the injury posted by Cowan below:

Cowan has not released any statement yet to address her husband's arrest and sexual abuse allegations. We'll keep our ears on the ground for more updates.