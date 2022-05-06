"Drag him out of retirement somehow" - UFC fighter says Charles Oliveira must tempt Khabib Nurmagomedov to make return

UFC featherweight Brian Kelleher recently offered his take on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira's future in the promotion should he outperform Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

In a recent post on social media, Kelleher highlighted the importance of a fight between the Brazilian and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Boom' asserted that Oliveira needed to figure out a way to convince 'The Eagle' to step out of retirement for a fight against him if he manages to put in a decisive performance against Gaethje. He admitted that a fight between them would be an absolute barnburner one that fans would hate to miss.

Check out Brian Kelleher's post on Twitter below:

"If [Charles Oliveira] beats [Justin Gaethje] convincingly I think he has to go after [Khabib Nurmagomedov] and try to drag him out of retirement somehow. Who wouldn’t want to see that."

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 If oliviera beats gaetche convincingly I think he has to go after khabib and try to drag him out of retirement somehow. Who wouldn’t want to see that If oliviera beats gaetche convincingly I think he has to go after khabib and try to drag him out of retirement somehow. Who wouldn’t want to see that

Justin Gaethje and 'Do Bronx' are currently on a collision course with each other, set to lock horns at UFC 274. The action is set to unfold at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7, Saturday.

The fight marks Gaethje's second attempt to secure the UFC lightweight championship as he previously competed for the title in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. He was submitted by way of a triangle choke in the second round.

Charles Oliveira unafraid of Justin Gaethje's firepower

Credited with having the highest significant strike accuracy in the UFC's 155-lbs division, Justin Gaethje is one of the most feared lightweights in the game. However, Charles Oliveira recently revealed that the threat of Gaethje's striking does not faze him.

In a recent interaction with The Schmo in a segment titled The Schmo with the Pro, Oliveira revealed that he had faced numerous advanced strikers over the course of his career and was not afraid of Gaethje's aptitude for the same.

He further admitted that he was going to showcase his own striking prowess by knocking the hometown hero come fight night. Here's what Oliveira had to say about the same:

"Justin Gaethje's always popular. I've been hearing this whole time, he's got firepower in his hands, he's got a heavy right hand, he's got power. But I've fought great competitors with great power. And I have fire power in my hands and I'm going to show everybody, I'm going to knock him out on the 7th."

Catch Charles Oliveira's full interaction with The Schmo below:

Edited by David Andrew