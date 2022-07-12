UFC fighter says it's "sad" to see people celebrate Joe Biden's son being a drug addict, urges compassion and sympathy

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has made a plea for society to be kinder to those struggling with addiction.

Brunson's post comes after leaked footage of United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, went viral on social media. The video appears to show the 52-year-old arguing with a woman about drugs and physically weighing the drugs on camera.

'The Human Blanket' took to Twitter to express his disappointment with some members of society who appeared to "celebrate" the video, rather than sympathize with the person who is struggling.

"It's sad when people see Biden's son drug addiction video, they repost and celebrate. As a society, we need to learn to sympathize and be compassionate towards eachother. #JustTheMessenger"

According to the latest reports, Hunter Biden may even face criminal charges for trafficking sex-workers across state lines in the United States. It has even been suggested that the 52-year-old spent over $30,000 in just five months on particular workers.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields responded to Derek Brunson, admitting he initially felt sympathy but ultimately changed his opinion.

Andre Muniz wants fight with Derek Brunson next

The No.10 ranked middleweight Andre Muniz has called for his next fight to be against Derek Brunson. Muniz is on an impressive nine-fight winning streak with the biggest win of his career so far coming against Uriah Hall at UFC 276 earlier this month.

'Sergipano' believes he is only two fights away from earning himself a first middleweight title shot. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Muniz let fans and Brunson know he wants him next.

"I'm realizing how the situation is. I mean Derek Brunson is out. He doesn't have a fight. He said he wanted to fight in the second semester of the year, say October-November. All he has to do is just to take the date and send me a contract."

The 38-year-old is currently the No. 4 ranked middleweight and was on a fine five-fight winning run before being stopped by Jared Cannonier. Brunson has yet to challenge for the middleweight strap since making his UFC debut in 2012 and will need to get back in the win column should he want to achieve that.

The 185lbs champ Israel Adesanya is expected to face Alex Pereira next, meaning Andre Muniz or Brunson could certainly put themselves in contention in the meantime.

Catch Andre Muniz discussing a potential fight with Derek Brusnon on Sportskeeda's MMA channel here:

