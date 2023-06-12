UFC fighter Sean Strickland felt like 'homeless man with special needs' in restaurant interaction - "I should rethink how I dress"

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is well-known as one of the promotion’s more outspoken fighters.

‘Tarzan’ is never afraid to speak his mind on various subjects, some of which are often bizarre. He’s also among the few fighters to be self-deprecating, with his most recent tweet being a perfect example.

Strickland explained what had happened to him during a recent trip to Starbucks and used the incident to suggest that he ought to “rethink” some things:

“I walked into a Starbucks and the girl said “can I get you a water cup” but like she was talking to a homeless man with special needs......

Maybe I should rethink how I dress and act...”

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I walked into a Starbucks and the girl said "can I get you a water cup" but like she was talking to a homeless man with special needs.......



Maybe I should rethink how I dress and act... I walked into a Starbucks and the girl said "can I get you a water cup" but like she was talking to a homeless man with special needs.......Maybe I should rethink how I dress and act...

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had some hilarious reactions to this, including one that compared Strickland to a “vagrant.”

scotty @ScooterSchmidt @SStricklandMMA Pretty sure looking like a vagrant is fashionable now days. So you’re doing it right Sean. @SStricklandMMA Pretty sure looking like a vagrant is fashionable now days. So you’re doing it right Sean.

SeeUSoonBoy @SeeUSoonBoyy @SStricklandMMA Dress more like this and you'll start getting free Starbucks from the ladies. @SStricklandMMA Dress more like this and you'll start getting free Starbucks from the ladies. https://t.co/gMzivfwPtj

Prior to this, Strickland proved that he could be serious on Twitter if need be. When questioned about whether Chris Curtis “quit” after suffering a clash of heads that caused him to lose his vision at this past weekend’s UFC event, ‘Tarzan’ had the following to say:

“I fought 3 rounds with Usaman (sic) with an orbital floor fracture..getting my head bounced off the mat for 15 minutes not being able to see....From that experience I’d never let a fighter continue who said they couldn’t see...”

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Charlie Quinn @CharlieQuinnMMA @SStricklandMMA What do you have to say to the people who think Chris Curtis quit tonight? @SStricklandMMA What do you have to say to the people who think Chris Curtis quit tonight? I fought 3 rounds with Usaman with a orbital floor fracture.. getting my head bounced off the mat for 15 minutes not being able to see.... From that experience I'd never let a fighter continue who said they couldn't see... twitter.com/CharlieQuinnMM… I fought 3 rounds with Usaman with a orbital floor fracture.. getting my head bounced off the mat for 15 minutes not being able to see.... From that experience I'd never let a fighter continue who said they couldn't see... twitter.com/CharlieQuinnMM…

Sean Strickland's next fight: who is the UFC middleweight star fighting next?

The last time Sean Strickland stepped into the octagon was in January 2023. ‘Tarzan’ defeated Nassourdine Imavov via unanimous decision, despite taking the fight on late notice, replacing the injured Kelvin Gastelum.

The impressive win ensured that he would remain ranked highly in the UFC’s middleweight division. He currently sits at No.7 in the rankings.

Sean Strickland’s next fight will take place on July 1st in another five-round headline bout. He is scheduled to face off with Abusupiyan ‘Abus’ Magomedov, who has won his last three bouts and needed just 19 seconds to win his UFC debut last year.

The UFC Fight Night event will air on the ESPN network in the US, and will also feature a lightweight bout between ranked fighters Grant Dawson and Damir Ismagulov.

Poll : 0 votes