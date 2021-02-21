UFC fighter Sijara Eubanks deletes social media account after domestic abuse allegations

UFC fighter Sijara Eubanks has deleted her Twitter account after domestic abuse allegations against her surfaced on the internet.

The domestic abuse allegations against Sijara Eubank leaked via Sijara Eubanks’ own Twitter account. And as noted, Eubanks’ Twitter account has now been deleted.

Sijara Eubanks has been accused of perpetrating acts of domestic abuse against her ex-partner Lilly Ruiz. Eubanks and Ruiz share a daughter whom Ruiz had given birth to in April 2017.

Eubanks deleted her Twitter account; however, she still has her Instagram account up and running. The UFC women’s bantamweight fighter, who has also competed in the UFC flyweight division, posted a message via her Instagram account wherein she’s addressed the alleged domestic abuse allegations.

Sijara Eubanks’ Instagram post read as follows –

“For the last 5 years I have been in an abusive relationship. I have never said anything before because of my appearance and career, no one ever believed me. No one ever believed that someone like me could be a victim. So for years, I suffered emotion verbal and sometimes physical abuse at the hands of my now ex partner. I suffered in silence and often still managed a smile in public and still a decent professional career despite the trauma I faced at home. As many of you know I have a daughter with this person and she is the sole reason I stayed as long as I did.”

“Sure enough the abuse slowly started to turn to my daughter and that’s when I had enough. Earlier this year I ended the relationship with this person and requested a custody arrangement. I knew my story would be hard to believe, but God is amazing and sent me an attorney who is fighting diligently for me and my daughter. I can’t get into the details because the legalities are still playing out.”

“However I am confident in the protection of our Lord Jesus Christ over me my daughter and my family and I am confident in our judicial system. The truth will prevail and I will have my daughter back with me soon. She’s what matters to me most. I can deal with defamation and lies later, for now all I think about, all I work for everyday is the health and safety of my daughter. Mama will not stop fighting for you baby!! Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

A video that allegedly shows Sijara Eubanks engaging in domestic abuse against her ex-partner has been posted on Twitter

Sijara Eubanks’ ex-partner and the ex-partner’s family have taken to social media. Additionally, both parties are also seeking legal recourse against each other.

The ex-partner’s son-in-law – an individual who’s purportedly married to the ex-partner’s older daughter from a previous relationship – has posted videos and statements against Sijara Eubanks on Twitter.

The ex-partner’s son-in-law’s tweets also include the video that allegedly shows Sijara Eubanks verbally and physically abusing her ex-partner. Moreover, the ex-partner's older daughter has also tweeted out against Sijara Eubanks. The older daughter's tweets feature images of bruises and marks on her mother's body.

Additional details on this case are expected to unravel in the days to come as the official investigation and legal proceedings get underway.

Sijara Eubanks’ most recent MMA fight was a unanimous decision loss against Pannie Kianzad at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal on December 19th, 2020.

