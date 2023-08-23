UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo's incredible story of finding the biggest diamond a week after police torture

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has narrated an incredible story about how he found the biggest diamond he'd ever mined after suffering horrific police torture. Gorimbo, who hails from Zimbabwe, partook in the activity of illegal mining akin to many other people who were struggling financially.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Gorimbo suggested he was "very lucky" to have survived the Marange diamond fields in his native Zimbabwe. The 32-year-old highlighted that illegal miners are chased by dogs, horses, policepersons, and army personnel in the fields.

He recalled seeing people die in front of him at a very young age, adding that German Shepherds almost killed him and has scars all over his body.

Furthermore, Themba Gorimbo revisited an incident that transpired many years ago, wherein he got caught by the authorities at the diamond fields. Apparently, he was "very skinny" and was bitten and dragged by the dogs when he was underground. The large and vicious dogs caused Gorimbo considerable blood loss.

Themba Gorimbo explained that when he woke up the next day, the police were all over the place and were chasing people as a part of 'Operation No Return.' The young Gorimbo was told to escape because they would've probably killed him if they saw him.

He limped away to his house but returned to the fields the following week and captured the biggest diamond he'd ever found in his mining career. The UFC welterweight stated:

“I almost got killed but that day was pivotal for me. After one week some of the wounds were not healed but I thought: ‘I don’t have money, I need to go back to the diamond fields and dig again.’ So I went and found the biggest diamond I’ve ever got. It was 12 carats and that’s why I call myself the Cinderella Man. Give me a second chance and I will run away with it."

Themba Gorimbo praises UFC star Colby Covington

Themba Gorimbo is 1-1 in the UFC thus far after making his promotional debut earlier this year. Gorimbo made waves in the MMA community after his win over Takashi Sato in May, as he revealed that he was down to his last $7 heading into that fight.

Gorimbo's life story has garnered him support from the likes of WWE/Hollywood megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and UFC mainstay Colby Covington.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to The Guardian, Themba Gorimbo alluded to the fact that while preparing for his fights, he trains with Colby Covington at the MMA Masters gym in Miami, Florida, USA. He indicated that Covington is a major MMA star and doesn't need to train with him but still helps him consistently. Lauding 'Chaos,' Gorimbo said:

“I don’t have anything to offer him except my character. For him to do all this for me touches my heart. Colby’s a very nice guy but [playing the villain] is good business. If he showed the true Colby to everyone the whole world would love him.”