UFC fighters and fans react to "vintage" Miesha Tate victory as she leaves the octagon on her fiance's back 

With a career spanning over fifteen years in the sport, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate continues to showcase her dedication to delivering stellar performances.

She returned to winning ways at UFC Austin, marked by a dominant display against Julia Avila that culminated in a rear-naked choke submission.

From the opening sequence of the fight, Miesha Tate exhibited a relentless commitment to repeatedly bringing the fight to the ground, leaving Avila struggling to mount a defense.

The bout unfolded as a one-sided affair, creating the perfect canvas for Tate to seize the opportunity and secure a submission victory. The decisive stoppage occurred at 1:15 into the third round, solidifying Tate's return to the spotlight with a resounding victory.

Following the concussion of the bout, Miesha Tate's fiancee Johnny Nunez carried her outside the octagon on his back which made for a wholesome moment.

Several fighters and fans took to X to react to Tate's victory. UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa wrote:

"That was a vintage Miesha “Takedown” Tate performance. How the heck could anyone not love Miesha?! I’m pumped up right now!!! #UFCAustin #WashHouse"

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote:

"This is looking like vintage Tate. I like this energy. Looking like the veteran she is tonight."

UFC featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo wrote:

"Miesha Tate is a badass, one of the best female fighters ever."

After the resounding victory, Tate took some time to reflect on her performance and her 20th professional victory. She stated:

"It wasn’t about the opponent. This tonight marks my 20th professional victory. I’ve been doing this for 18 years. People said quit, give up after my last fight. I had to show myself and I hope all of you that you do not quit on yourself. You do not give up.”

Check out Tate's post-fight interview below: