We are just a couple of days away from the blockbuster UFC Fight Island 3 card featuring a crucial middleweight clash in the main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till. Heading into the fight, Robert Whittaker is a -120 favorite while Darren Till starts as a +100 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several UFC fighters to get their prediction for the main event showdown between Whittaker and Till. Judging by the fighters' reactions, they are of the view that it will be a closely fought affair that Robert Whittaker will clinch at the end.

UFC Fighters' picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: That is a pretty interesting one. Both are great standup fighters. But, I will give Whittaker the advantage due to where he has been and who he has fought. It’s a close fight, but I think Whittaker wins.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That is an interesting fight. I like both guys and their styles. It is hard to say because Whittaker has taken a lot of damage, he’s been in some wars, so I’ll lean towards Till. It’s such a close fight.

Justin Jaynes, UFC lightweight: This is such a tough fight but I’m going to have to go with Till. Whittaker is coming off the knockout loss and coming back from a KO loss is tough because some fighters start questioning themselves like can I take a punch? He may not want to exchange as much and I think Till will take it to Whittaker and get the job done.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I’m going to go with Whittaker. He has too much power and he will get back into the win column.

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker is the more seasoned middleweight so I think he can get the ball rolling again with a win.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: That is going to be a good fight but I have to give it to Robert Whittaker. Darren Till is a big strong dude but Robert is more technical and has been around the game for a long time. The experience at middleweight will give him the edge.

Kay Hansen, UFC strawweight: Man, Robert Whittaker is so underrated. People don’t ever like the nice guy and people hate on him. It will be a great fight and I can see either one winning but I think Whittaker will win.