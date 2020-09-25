Taking place at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UFC 253 is set to entertain fight fans across the globe with a massive 11 fight card that features huge two title fights.

In the main event of UFC 253, Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight gold against Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa in a clash that will see someone's unbeaten streak inside the Octagon come to an end as well as establish who the true king of the 185 lb division really is.

The co-main event of UFC 253 is one of the most defining title fights in UFC history. After ruling the UFC light heavyweight division for years as the champ, Jon Jones finally vacated the 205 lb title in favor of a move to heavyweight. Now, the vacant light heavyweight title hangs on the balance as Dominick Reyes goes up against Jan Blachowicz to decide who will become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com caught up with several UFC fighters and asked them to predict the matchup between Reyes and Blachowicz. Check out the pro-fighters' predictions on the fight below. (h/t BJPenn.com)

UFC Fighter Picks: Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz:

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I have Dominick winning it. He had a very close fight against Jon Jones and Reyes has this weird frame that will present a problem for Blachowicz. I see Reyes winning the fight.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: Jan has got some good power but Reyes is the better athlete and has good footwork. I think he can avoid the power shots and get a late finish or decision win.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Reyes fought Jon Jones at a great pace, out striking him in the first three rounds and in my opinion, should be the champ right now. Blachowicz has a ton of experience and is known for crucial knockouts. Reyes will be able to break him down and use his pace to outclass Blachowicz and put him away in round three.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Reyes will get it done by late stoppage. He looked good at Jon Jones and has what it takes to become the new champ.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Reyes should win but if Blachowicz knocks him out I wouldn’t be surprised.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Reyes. I thought he beat Jones and will piece up Blachowicz.

Andre Ewell, UFC bantamweight: I am going with Reyes. He looked really good in his last fight, and at the end of the day, don’t leave it to the judge’s hands. I think Dominick is better all-around and will have success wherever it goes.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I am a Dominick Reyes fan and I thought he beat Jones. He will get past Blachowicz here to become the new champ.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Reyes looked very good last time out against Jon Jones. I think this stays standing and he is the more technical striker and will get a decision or late finish.

Clay Collard, former UFC featherweight: Dominick Reyes should win the fight and become the champ.