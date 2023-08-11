UFC fires female fighter coming off a win and 2 others in latest release spree

Three fighters have been removed from the UFC roster in the promotion's latest release spree.

The first to go was one-time flyweight prospect, Tyson Nam. Nam was released last month on the back of consecutive losses against Bruno Silva and Azat Maksum. The 39-year-old had a 3-5 stint in the promotion, finishing all of his wins and even earning bonuses for two of them.

More recently, featherweight veteran Charles Rosa was also removed from the roster. 'Boston Strong' was on a three-fight skid, dropping consecutive decisions against Damon Jackson, TJ Brown, and Nathaniel Wood. Rosa made his promotional debut in 2014, never managing to mount a winning streak throughout his 5-8 stint in the promotion. To his credit, Rosa's early losses came against future elite prospects like Yair Rodriguez, Shane Burgos, and Bryce Mitchell.

Female flyweight Mandy Bohn has also been cut from the roster after a short stint. While Bohn dropped consecutive decisions against Ariane Lipski and Victoria Leonardo in her first two outings, her release comes after she picked up her first win against Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Charlotte in May.

It is not yet confirmed if the fighters have been released by the promotion altogether or if their current contract has expired with renewal pending.

The UFC went on a massive release spree last month

The UFC is planning to revamp a large chunk of its roster by the looks of things. The world's largest MMA promotion's latest release spree comes hardly a month after it released 14 fighters, including some notable names.

Six names, including Makwan Amirkhani and Trevin Jones, were initially removed from the roster on July 4. @UFCRosterWatch reported:

"Makwan Amirkhani, Danaa Batgerel, Tony Gravely, Trevin Jones, Omar Morales, and Mounir Lazzez are no longer under contract"

Fans were left shocked when eight more names were removed from the roster a day later. Those removed were Don Shainis, Takashi Sato, Aaron Phillips, Journey Newson, Maxim Grishin, Erick Gonzalez, Nick Fiore, and Orion Cosce.