UFC Fight Night: Ige v Barboza

After securing his 6th straight win, Dan Ige expects recognition as a contender.

At UFC on ESPN 8, Dan Ige defeated Edson Barboza by a split decision. The win extended Ige's winning streak to 6, making it one of the longest active winning streaks in the featherweight division. The Xtreme Couture product has not faced a loss since January 2018 and has been one of the most active featherweights. However, none of his wins came over any known name to fans.

Entering the cage last weekend, Ige got the name he deserved in Edson Barboza. Barboza was a very respected lightweight and his move down to the featherweight was something many were paying close attention to. This was his breakthrough fight which in a way legitimized his win streak.

After securing the win, Ige even mentioned how this win established him as a contender. He said,

"I proved that I’m definitely I’m a contender. I belong in there with the best guys. I’m one of the best guys. I showed that tonight against Edson. Edson is so good, man. He’s only lost to the best guys, the Khabibs, the Gaethjes, the Felders and now Ige, so that puts my name up there as one of the best guys in the world, so I’m happy to get the win tonight."

"Dynamite" even mentioned that he was now keen to face the bigger names of the division. He didn't have any specific name in mind but he was sure he wanted to go to the deeper ends of the division. He said,

“I’m not going to be complacent just because I beat a guy like Edson. Now I’m going to have the real test in front of me. Guys are going to start paying attention to who I am and getting ready to fight me.”

Ige is keen on being noticed by fans and hopes that people will finally recognise him as a force in the division.

"People better start recognizing and realize that I’m in this for real. I’m not just the manager boy that runs around running errands for everyone; I’m a fighter. I’m here and I’m one of the best in the world."

With this win Dan Ige's record has now improved to 14-2 and his UFC record climbs to 7-1. Edson Barboza on the other hand is now on a career low of 3 fight losing streak, with his record falling to 20-9.