UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno gives his predictions for UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has revealed which fighters he believes will come out on top on the main card for UFC 264. The Mexican recently competed on the main card at UFC 263, where he captured the 125lb belt off former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

With the belt now secured, Moreno can relax and watch the events that unfold at UFC 264. He started by predicting the main card's opening three fights: Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho, Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya and Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy.

"Guys, I know," states Brandon Moreno. "Today is the day. UFC 264 is this night and these are my picks for the main event. So I go with O'Malley, Aldana and Tuivasa."

Brandon Moreno's Main and Co-Main picks

Brandon Moreno then moves on to the two biggest fights of the night. First up is the co-main event between welterweight contenders Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns. Moreno made the following call:

"Co-main event I go with Wonderboy Thompson. I think he's really good with the counter and that can be an advantage for him in that fight."

Last but not least is the main event of UFC 264. Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier for a third time, with both men holding a win apiece and looking to put a definitive stamp on their long-running rivalry. Brandon Moreno predicted:

"The end of the trilogy. Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor. I go with Dustin Poirier. I think he's a different animal in the lightweight division. He's really good and he's a hard worker just like me. But you never know with Conor McGregor."

McGregor vs. Poirier 3 has the potential to be the biggest event of the year. It already has the third highest-selling live gate in UFC history, only falling short to UFC 205 and UFC 229, two events also headlined by the Irishman.

The headline fight between Poirier and McGregor may not be for a title, but UFC president Dana White has essentially stated that the winner will get a guaranteed shot at the UFC lightweight belt next.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh