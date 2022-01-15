UFC flyweight Jeff Molina jibes at Conor McGregor's bizarre Instagram post

Conor McGregor recently shared a video of himself on Instagram where he is seen shouting and flexing his frame in front of a bathroom mirror. The video, which was soon shared by fans across various social media platforms, has garnered all kinds of reactions.

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina also reacted to the bizarre video while taking a hilarious jibe at the Irishman:

"me getting laid after a drought"

In the video, McGregor can be seen enjoying what seems to be a fun night out. The Instagram post features a combination of photos and videos of 'Notorious', a glass of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, food, and his fancy watch.

McGregor captioned the post:

"Happy thirsty Thursday everyone out there enjoy your selves because life is a b***h and then you die. You never know when you gonna go. Rip all our soaring souls, they are still right here among us! Spirits remain!"

Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub targeted with two petrol bombs

Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn was targeted by attackers who threw two petrol bombs at the establishment. The event took place just hours before the UFC star wished his followers a 'Happy thirsty Thursday' this week.

According to Dublin Live, a source confirmed that two men were spotted on a scooter heading toward the pub's direction before the alleged attempted bombing. Soon after, the men were being chased by two individuals who had come out of the establishment.

It further added that McGregor was holding a taste testing menu in the pub around the same time, which may have led the alleged attackers to believe that the Irish star was still inside.

Black Forge Inn's management confirmed in a statement that McGregor was not present in the pub at the time of the attack.

The statement also confirmed that no damage was done to any patrons, employees or the property. It added that local authorities have launched an urgent investigation into the disturbing attack.

Conor McGregor bought the Black Forge Inn pub in 2019 for £2 million. Meanwhile, the Irish megastar is recovering from the leg injury he suffered in his last UFC outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

