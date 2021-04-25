Watch: Jeff Molina took a page out of Conor McGregor's book following his UFC 261 prelim victory

Jeff Molina appeared to be at his buoyant best after securing the biggest win of his career at UFC 261. The rising flyweight prospect defeated China's Qileng Aori to emerge victorious on his promotional debut.

Molina was clearly excited following his win over Aori. When Joe Rogan asked him what he was thinking when he scored a knockdown, Molina frantically exclaimed:

"50 mot*******ing Gs."

Jeff Molina shared the same level of excitement as Conor McGregor when 'The Notorious' made his UFC debut in 2013. After defeating Marcus Brimage in the first round via TKO, McGregor famously sent a message to Dana White. The Irishman had his wish granted as he was rewarded with the knockout of the night bonus.

Molina's professional MMA record now stands at 9-2 following his recent victory at UFC 261. The 23-year-old secured himself a UFC contract after a big win over Jacob Silva at Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020.

He previously competed in Fighting Allegiance Championship and other local MMA promotions before the UFC knocked on his door. Molina is now unbeaten in his last eight fights, having registered eight consecutive victories since losing his third professional fight.

UFC 261 win was special for Jeff Molina

During his post-fight interview with Lauro Sanko, Jeff Molina reflected on how much his win over Qileng Aori meant to him. The Missouri native said he dreamt of competing in the UFC since he was 14 years of age.

Advertisement

"I'm on Cloud 9 right now. I've dreamt of this moment since I was a kid and I swear I said this on Contender Series, these exact words, but I pictured this for the last ten years. It's almost a decade and I've been doing this since I was 14-year-old. It feels surreal and real at the same time,"said Jeff Molina.