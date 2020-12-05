UFC great Jon Jones reacts as video emerges of boxer Claressa Shields training for MMA

Jon Jones (L) and Claressa Shields (R)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the latest in the list of many mixed matrial artists to be excited about Claressa Shields joining the sport.

Shields, a former two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing, decided to opt for lighter gloves in November.

She announced last month that she will be joining the world of mixed martial arts and had signed with PFL. She is expected to make her debut in 2021.

In a recent video released by Shields, she can be seen training for MMA and practicing her kicks and knees along with her punches.

Jon Jones shared the video and tweeted “OK this is pretty exciting”, showcasing his excitement about MMA's latest big-ticket signing.

OK this is pretty exciting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wKX227LstJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 5, 2020

Shields has impressed many with her boxing exploits and Jon Jones is no different.

She is ranked as the pound-for-pound number 1 female boxer, an record held by Jon Jones for a long time in the men's division in MMA.

Shields is a three-division women's boxing world champion, holding titles in the light middleweight, middleweight, and super middleweight divisions.

She also holds the record of winning titles in three weight divisions in the shortest time, doing it in just ten professional bouts.

And while the new journey in MMA will be an exciting one for Shields, she has made it clear that she will continue to professionally box as well.

The MMA community is thrilled to have a decorated boxer join its ranks as a new prospect and Jon Jones has just added his name to the list of those excited by this.

Jon Jones’ unclear future in the UFC

Jon Jones last fought in the UFC in February earlier this year.

He defeated Dominick Reyes to earn his 26th professional win and defended his light heavyweight title for the 11th time.

He would later go on and vacate the title, stating that he will now try and win the championship in the heavyweight division.

Jan Blachowicz of Poland would eventually capture the vacated LHW strap.

Jon Jones has been looking great after gaining mass to ready himself for his move up in weight. However, there is still no indication as to who he will fight next.

It will be exciting to see who is chosen to welcome the current number 2 pound-for-pound UFC fighter to heavyweight.