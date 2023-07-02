UFC Hall of Famer fires shots at Elon Musk with sarcastic 4-word tweet 

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping called out Elon Musk amidst ongoing Twitter controversy.

On Saturday, June 1, Musk shocked Twitter supporters by implementing a limit on the number of tweets people are allowed to view a day. Once users reach their assigned limit, they are unable to see new tweets until the following day. The 52-year-old billionaire explained the new policy by saying:

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: - Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day - Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day - New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

Musk’s decision to limit Twitter usage led to widespread backlash. After spending a lot of time explaining the new policy, the Tesla CEO switched gears by posting a picture of space with the caption saying:

“So much space”

Bisping responded to Musk’s space reference with a comment saying:

“Just not on twitter”

Fans react to Michael Bisping firing shots at Elon Musk

In October 2022, Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter for a reported $44 billion. Since then, Musk has received various feedback, with some people supporting him and others continuously complaining.

Once Michael Bisping shared his four-word callout on Twitter, fans filled the comment section with reactions to Musk’s latest policy, including some saying:

“I bet Elon Musk did intentionally to create some "head lines", make people talk about the platform and get more people on it, to see what's happening etc.”

“Elon somehow got cringier than Colby & Cejudo combined in record time.”

“Oooh Bisping picks a team. Uncle Dana won’t like your choice though.”

“I think the nerds are taking over all the social media.”

“Hahahaah nice one champ!"

Michael Bisping ended his legendary career with a first-round knockout loss against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017. The former UFC middleweight champion retired from MMA with an overall record of 30-9 and a UFC record of 20-9. Bisping established a resume filled with impressive wins, including Yoshihiro Akiyama, Brian Stann, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson, and more.

Nowadays, Bisping is a mainstay on the UFC commentary team. He also stays active with a podcast called “Believe You Me,” co-hosted by UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

