UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre discloses what he has in common with former rival Nick Diaz

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre recently disclosed what he has in common with Nick Diaz, who he shared the octagon with after a bitter rivalry. The former welterweight champion has been open about his own experiences in MMA and thought process and noted that he noticed similarities with the Stockton native.

'Rush' is among the contributors for the former Strikeforce welterweight champion's upcoming 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode, which airs on VICE TV tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET. Their memorable rivalry culminated in a welterweight title fight at UFC 158, which saw St-Pierre earn a unanimous decision win to retain his title.

During his appearance on 'Deeper Into The Cage' ahead of the episode's air date, 'Rush' highlighted Diaz's stance on fighting as common ground for them. St-Pierre recalled an interview in which Diaz said he hated fighting and mentioned that he understood because he viewed fighting the same way:

Trending

"I like to train, I like my sport, I like the comradery I have with my training partners...And I think maybe for Nick [Diaz], it could be a similar experience and a similar way to describe it. I can't talk for him, but perhaps that's why we share something in common that this thing is we don't like to fight. We like to win and I'm sure he loves to win but I'm sure I hear him say it before, he doesn't like to fight and I don't like to fight either." [14:54]

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full episode featuring UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre's comments regarding Nick Diaz below:

Broadcast Robin Black details getting Nick Diaz for 'Dark Side of the Cage'

In addition to Georges St-Pierre highlighting a similarity between himself and Nick Diaz, broadcaster Robin Black detailed how he got the Stockton native for 'Dark Side of the Cage'.

VICE TV posted a clip from the aforementioned episode to their Instagram account, in which Black mentioned that it was difficult to get Diaz but they eventually made it work and it was well worth it:

"Airplanes, sleeping in airports, being in...a suburb of Houston that's one of the most violent crime areas in America...Threats or at least implied threats that I wasn't able to put [Diaz] on an airplane....Multiple interviews falling through. But ultimately, Nick sat down with us for hours. Nick is a kind, sweet, generous, wonderful human being."

Check out Robin Black's comments regarding Nick Diaz below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.