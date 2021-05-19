UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis catches man trying to break into his car, knocks him out

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis recently had a bizarre run-in with a carjacker. In a video posted to Lewis' Instagram, a man can be seen being arrested by police while Lewis shows off the marks on his car from where the thief attempted to break in.

The video also shows Lewis looking at the camera while stating the following:

"Motherf***** tried to break into my s**t."

The post was captioned:

"Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE’S OK #herbdeanfault."

Derrick Lewis vs The carjacker

Derrick Lewis also posted a picture to his Instagram story which showed his bruised fist, indicating what deterred the thief from actually making away with the car. The story contained three words:

"Satisfaction. He's ok."

Ariel Helwani later posted that Lewis reportedly knocked out his would-be robber, having come across him mid-crime. Helwani stated the following:

"Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him. I believe the correct thing to say here is, “He’s ok.”

Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him.



I believe the correct thing to say here is, “he’s ok.”https://t.co/3IVUFKlQBL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2021

A potentially fatal mistake

The carjacker was probably unaware that his intended victim currently holds the joint-highest number of knockouts in the UFC and goes by the moniker 'Black Beast.'

Derrick Lewis has some of the most spectacular and devastating KO's in UFC history. The thief will likely consider himself lucky as he was taken away in a police car instead of an ambulance.

The next heavyweight title contender

Derrick Lewis is an established veteran in the UFC at this point. He holds a 25-7 record with 20 knockout finishes. He recently KO'd Curtis Blaydes at a UFC Fight Night event in February.

This win, combined with a stoppage victory against Alexy Oleynik and decision victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov, may well have earned him a shot at the heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou was crowned heavyweight champion after he finished the former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It initially appeared that Ngannou's first title defense would be against former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who vacated his 205-lbs belt in order to move up to heavyweight.

However, negotiations between Jones and the UFC appear to have stalled. Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has indicated that it will be Lewis who gets the next shot at Ngannour, with the fight possibly taking place in August.