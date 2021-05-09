"God should have let me kept mine" - Derrick Lewis hilariously points out how Phil Hawes has a full head of hair during UFC Vegas 26 fight

UFC middleweight prospect Phil Hawes has set the MMA Twitterverse abuzz with his Kevin Randleman-esque hairdo at UFC Vegas 26. Hawes walked out tonight with his hair dyed blonde for his bout against Kyle Daukaus.

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis gave his reaction to Hawes' newly donned hairstyle via Twitter. 'The Black Beast' appears to be offended by Hawes' new hairdo. So much so that Lewis went on to compare Hawes' hair to Ramen noodles.

"Look how Hawes is so disrespectful with his hair. God should have let me kept mine lol," wrote Derrick Lewis on Twitter.

Look how Hawes is so disrespectful with his hair. God should have let me kept mine lol @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) May 9, 2021

Roman noodles — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) May 9, 2021

Viewers seemed to think 'Megatron' lost some hair during a grappling exchange with Kyle Daukaus. The Twitterati was quick to point out the bald spot behind the surging middleweight's head.

With a dick outline on the back... pic.twitter.com/TEKFHD8Uhr — Christopher Murphy (@lovn_life0110) May 9, 2021

Derrick Lewis, who has always walked out with a shaved head during his UFC outings, was delighted to learn that Hawes was losing hair mid-fight.

"This man hair is falling out. My prayers are working," added Derrick Lewis via another Tweet.

This man hair is falling out. My prayers are working @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) May 9, 2021

Fellow top-ranked heavyweight contender Walt Harris also chimed in to react to Phil Hawes' bizarre mid-fight hair fall.

"Phil Hawes is literally going bald before our eyes," wrote Walt Harris.

Phil Hawes is literally going bald before our eyes! 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas26 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) May 9, 2021

Obviously, Hawes walked into the fight with the bald spot, but that wasn't going to stop the internet from finding joy in humor.

Phil Hawes secures the victory against Kyle Daukaus:

Widely regarded as one of the most promising up-and-comers in MMA, Phil Hawes extended his UFC record to 3-0 at UFC Vegas 26. Hawes' conditioning was put to the test against Kyle Daukaus tonight. 'Megatron' displayed his superior punching power, combined with his suffocating grappling pressure.

Although Hawes did get caught with a head kick in the second round, the Hard Knocks fighter pushed through and got his equilibrium back.

“He rocked me and just like the last fight, it kind of woke me up. Once someone hits you good and they see that it doesn’t knock you down, they begin to break,” said Phil Hawes in his post-fight interview.

By lining up seven straight wins in a row, Phil Hawes has certainly caught the attention of the UFC middleweight roster. The 32-year-old fighter is expected to face Derron Win next.

30-26

30-26

29-27



Phil Hawes does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at #UFCVegas26 👏 pic.twitter.com/XNwq89K65N — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 9, 2021