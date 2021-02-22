UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is waiting for Black History Month to end so that he can ridicule Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis recently revealed via Twitter that he is waiting for Black History Month to end so that he can make fun of Curtis Blaydes for trash-talking before their fight.

Waiting for black history month to be over with so I can make fun of Curtis for talking shit before the fight pic.twitter.com/XGkX7pOZeS — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) February 22, 2021

Known for being a hilarious personality, Derrick Lewis beat #2 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes in a major upset at UFC Vegas 19. In the first round, the reasons for Curtis Blaydes entering as the betting favorite were obvious as Derrick Lewis struggled against his opponent's low kicks and hard counters.

Derrick Lewis was hesitant in letting his hands go throughout the round and seemed content circling the Octagon, looking for the right opportunity. However, as we saw in his fight against Alexander Volkov, Lewis is too dangerous to put your guard down against, even in the last 20 seconds of a fight.

Early in the second round, Curtis Blaydes decided to fall back to his original gameplan of wrestling as he shot for a takedown after landing a few counters on the Black Beast.

Lewis managed to get out of the way and land a devastating uppercut that sent Blaydes crashing to the floor. Lewis then went on to land two more bombs on the ground, which knocked Curtis Blaydes out of consciousness for more than a minute.

Derrick Lewis is known for his funny comments after fights

The "Black Beast' is known for his hilarious post-fight comments. At UFC 229, Derrick Lewis earned a stellar comeback victory against Alexander Volkov, which also earned him the title shot against Daniel Cormier. While Bruce Buffer was announcing the results, Derrick Lewis could be seen standing with his shorts hanging over his shoulder.

When asked about this, Derrick Lewis did not hesitate in telling Joe Rogan, "My b*lls [were] hot." Further joking about his victory, Derrick Lewis said:

"A few hours before the fight, Donald Trump called me and told me I got to knock this Russian motherf***er out because they’re making him look bad on the news. You know, him and [Vladimir] Putin and s**t."

Similarly, when asked about the damage he had taken after his victory against Travis Browne, Lewis said in the post-fight interview:

"I just got to do number two. It’s not really hurting from the kick. I just got to boo-boo."