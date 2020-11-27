Watch: UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis pulls off an insane last minute KO of Alexander Volkov after losing the fight up till then!

Derrick Lewis has 19 knockouts to his credit and he holds the UFC record for the most knockouts in the heavyweight division.

While the Texas native is neither blessed with the greatest physique nor with the greatest technique ‘The Black Beast’ does possess unparalleled power.

However, it's his heart and will which has won him many fights in his MMA career. None more spectacular perhaps than his last-minute KO of Russian prospect Alexander Volkov.

At UFC 229, the gigantic Russian proved more than a handful for Lewis as he utilized his height and reach advantage to keep the American at bay.

While Lewis did have his moments in the first round, Volkov was easily winning the fight on the judges' scorecards and the fight was all but done as we approached the last 20 odd seconds of the third round.

😱



Joe Rogan was all of us watching Derrick Lewis knock Alexander Volkov out!#UFCVegas15 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/2SKKJkAv9b — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 27, 2020

Derrick Lewis, however, had other plans as he landed a huge right overhand haymaker folding the Russian and then finished the fight with his patented brutal ground and pound.

Derrick Lewis was awarded the performance of the night bonus for perhaps the best comeback of 2018.

He would also be granted a title shot against champion Daniel Cormier for his efforts.

All the hard work however took its toll on Lewis as he had to take his shorts off after the match as his ‘B*lls were hot’!

Advertisement

Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes to headline UFC Vegas 15 with major title ramifications

Derrick Lewis is set to make his 3rd UFC appearance in 2020 as he goes head to head with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

While Lewis would be looking for his 4th consecutive win in the Octagon ‘Razor’ Blaydes is on a 4 fight win streak and is 8-1 in his last 9 UFC appearances.

The bout promises to be an edge of the knife dogfight. Blaydes will hold a major advantage in grappling and will be looking to take Derrick Lewis down and keep him there much like Daniel Cormier.

Derrick Lewis on the other hand will look to make short work of Curtis with his one-punch knockout power and would not want the fight to go the distance.

However, as evident in the Volkov fight Derrick Lewis is never truly out of the competition till the final bell rings.

And while it is widely speculated that Francis Ngannou will get his much-awaited rematch against current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, it is interesting to note that both these fighters are ranked in the top 5 of the heavyweight rankings and are riding impressive win streaks.

Advertisement

Hence, the encounter this weekend will be for more than just bragging rights as the winner might be next in line for the title shot and in all likelihood will take on the winner of the Miocic – Ngannou rematch.