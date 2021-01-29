UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou shares heartwarming story of buying a truck for his brother

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou embodies the quintessential rags to riches story.

In a recent Instagram post, the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the world shared the struggles that he faced early in his MMA career so that he could buy a truck for his brother.

Francis Ngannou grew up working as a sand miner in Cameroon. He used a shovel to load the trucks with sand, which was then used for construction work in big cities. It was a very hazardous site to work at as a child and this might be the reason for Ngannou's mental fortitude as a fighter.

Idolizing Mike Tyson, Ngannou moved to Paris to make a career in professional boxing. However, the Predator was initially homeless in France before he found shelter at a local gym.

Not many people are aware of the hardships that Ngannou had to face even as a UFC fighter. After just three MMA fights, Francis Ngannou decided to buy a truck for his brother with all his savings. Ngannou felt that being a truck owner would help his brother to progress in the sand mining business.

Ngannou shared that this event is captured in this photo, where his mother can be seen standing beside the truck he bought for his family. This old truck brought a lot of joy and prosperity to his family, according to Ngannou.

When will Francis Ngannou step inside the Octagon again?

Francis Ngannou is currently riding high on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. In his last appearance, Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside 20 seconds of the very first round.

Francis Ngannou in 2020:

1 fight

1 KO

20 seconds

Just a scary human



Ngannou is currently on a 4 fight win streak and waiting for his rematch with Stipe Miocic

This spectacular knockout victory cleared the path for Francis Ngannou to face Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight strap. The two heavyweights will lock horns for the second time at UFC 260.

Their first encounter in the Octagon took place at UFC 220. Stipe Miocic took Francis Ngannou down and managed to out-wrestle him for most of the fight. Back then, the Predator had no response for the ground game of elite wrestlers like Miocic.

However, Ngannou claims to have improved his wrestling and is ready to defend takedowns. If he manages to secure a win against Miocic at UFC 260, it will certainly be an incredible story.

Ngannour worked his way from the mines of Cameroon to the bright lights of the Octagon. It would be a delight to see him defy all the odds and claim the heavyweight championship on his second attempt at the title.