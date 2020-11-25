UFC heavyweight Raphael 'Bebezão' Pessoa receives one-year ban from USADA

Heavyweight UFC fighter Raphael 'Bebezão' Pessoa was caught by USADA for the use of illegal substance hydrochlorothiazide. The fighter will be able to compete at the organization again from 4th March 2021.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced last Monday that Pessoa was caught with the illegal substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and its metabolites chlorothiazide and 4-amino-6-chloro-1,3-benzenodisulfonamide (ACB), which work as diuretics and masking agents.

According to the official publication, the Brazilian fighter accepted the one-year-long ban. As the suspension is retroactive to the time of the test, held on 4th March 2020, Pessoa will be able to return to the octagon from the same date next year.

Due to a delay of the result caused by the COVID-19 pandemic overloading the lab, Pessoa could fight last July, when he suffered a TKO second-round loss to Tanner Boser at the UFC Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Pessoa alleged he was taking a prescribed medicine for the treatment of chronic rhinitis.

“I fell ill (in March) and went to a hospital but didn’t inform them I was a UFC fighter,” Pessoa told MMA Fighting. “The doctor prescribed me a medication and I took it, and now that was announced. But it’s ok, the suspension is almost over. I’ll be more alert about the medication they prescribe me now.”

Tanner Boser taunts Raphael 'Bebezão' Pessoa over his suspension

The Canadian fighter used his social media to give his opinion on the matter while also provoking Pessoa for his loss on their last encounter.

"I mean, it was pretty obvious from his chiseled physique but I took the fight anyway because I’m a gamer."

Fighting professionally since 2016, 31-year-old Raphael 'Bebezão' Pessoa still has time to recover from this setback and prove his value once more.

Holding a record of 10 wins and two losses in his career, Pessoa began working with the UFC in 2018. He suffered a debut submission loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night 156. Pessoa followed up this negative result with a win over Jeff Hughes at UFC Fight Night 162 before going on to lose to Boser.