"I'd love to share the ring with him"- UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa calls for his next fight to be against Stipe Miocic

Tai Tuivasa has opened up on the possibility of fighting Stipe Miocic next.

The knockout artist has recently risen to fame after his five-fight win streak. His devastating finish of Derrick Lewis helped him leapfrog the division. He now finds himself sitting inside the top 3, potentially a win away from a title shot.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Bam Bam' explained why he would love to fight arguably the greatest UFC heavyweight in history:

"It's definitely a fight that should be up next. Especially the fight I want. I think the other guys around the clock, I think we're gonna be around for a few more years. Out of respect, I think I would love to share the ring with him [Stipe Miocic], and I think I'm up there for a chance of it."

Tuivasa went on to praise the former heavyweight champion and insisted a fight between the two would be ideal for him:

"Why not? Yeah, why not? I think he's a great fighter, someone I've watched for many years, and someone I'd definitely love to challenge myself against."

Stipe Miocic's last outing saw him lose his belt when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou early in the second round. Rumors are suggesting a fight with Jon Jones could be on the table, but a win over the No.3-ranked Australian could get him back in the title picture.

Watch Tai Tuivasa talk about a possible Stipe Miocic matchup and more below:

Tai Tuivasa's rise through the rankings

After winning his first three fights with the promotion, Tai Tuivasa suffered consecutive losses to Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, and Sergey Spivak, putting his UFC career in danger.

The 28-year-old took a year-long break and came back with a vengeance. Scoring five knockout wins in a row, Tuivasa is hurtling his way to the top of the division and has become a real fan favorite along the way.

Not only do fight fans love to see him compete inside the octagon, but many also love his 'shoey' celebration following his wins, earning him the nickname 'Shoeyvasa'.

Edited by Aziel Karthak