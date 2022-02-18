"I got yelled at by security" - Israel Adesanya recalls incredible story from UFC 192 when he wasn't signed with the promotion

Israel Adesanya reminisced about an interesting story from UFC 192, which took place almost seven years ago, during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

UFC 192 took place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, the same venue as UFC 271 last Saturday. Adesanya was in attendace to accompany his City Kickboxing gym teammate Dan Hooker back then.

'The Last Stylebender' recently posted an image from the weigh-ins of that pay-per-view on his Instagram profile. He explained how he got up on the scales despite not signing with the UFC yet. Adesanya told Ariel Helwani:

"I was there to watch Dan Hooker do work. And I remember being part of the entourage. I was in the workout room with the fighters. I remember training alongside Khabib, DC and the AKA team. Luke Rockhold, I don't know if he was there. I was hitting pads with them and then in my head I was kind of like if only they knew... After the weigh-in, I remember meeting Joe Rogan there for the first time, Ian Edwards and who else. I met a few people. When everyone cleared out, I just jumped on the scale secretly and I just pictured my moment. Then, I got yelled at by security who were like, 'Get the f**k off stage' and I was like, 'Sorry.'"

Israel Adesanya is likely to square off against Jared Cannonier next

Israel Adesanya is hoping to return to the octagon in June. Following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 last weekend, Adesanya repeatedly stated that he wants to take on Jared Cannonier next.

Cannonier submitted fellow contender Derek Brunson at UFC 27 and called for UFC president Dana White to grant him the next middleweight title shot.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White suggested 'The Killa Gorilla' will get his wish.

"It was an awesome fight and yeah, I am not going to say no to Cannonier."

