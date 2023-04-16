Dana White had high praise for Arnold Allen following his unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City last night. However, the UFC president believes that 'Almighty' should have applied the aggression he showed in Round 5 earlier in the fight.

Allen proved that he belongs amongst the elite of the featherweight division last night, as the Englishman provided Holloway with a stern test. 'Almighty' landed some thunderous punches throughout the fight, but the former champion's legendary chin stood firm.

Prior to UFC Kansas City, Arnold Allen had never entered the fourth round of a UFC fight, and Dana White commended his composure under the bright lights of a main event contest. The UFC president appeared in front of the media following the event and said:

"I think that Allen looked incredible. If you think about it, it's his first big night ever, in a main event. The whole crowd's against him, and he came on too late. I mean if he'd have fought the way he did in the fifth round, in the third round on, he would have had a better chance of winning the fight..."

Arnold Allen's 10-fight promotional win streak came to an end at UFC Kansas City. However, it would be fair to argue that the Englishman's stock has risen due to his impressive showing.

As for Max Holloway, his path back to a title shot appears unclear for now. 'Blessed' has continued to defeat every contender the UFC has placed in front of him, and he even holds a win over interim champion Yair Rodriguez. But his three losses to champion Alexander Volkanovski could make a fourth fight difficult to sell to some fans, should 'The Great' defeat Rodriguez when the pair face off at UFC 290.

Dana White speaks on Max Holloway's future plans in the UFC

Max Holloway is in a peculiar position in the featherweight division. Since 2013, Alexander Volkanovski is the only man to defeat 'Blessed' at 145 pounds. But the 3-0 record that 'The Great' holds over Holloway could make a fourth fight less appealing to promoters.

Volkanovski is set to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 to unify the title, and should 'The Great' retain the belt, it will be fascinating to see who he faces next.

Following UFC Kansas City, Dana White appeared at the post-event press conference and was asked about Holloway's future in the promotion. He said:

"I don't know. He won tonight, and we'll see where he goes from here. Like you said, he beat a young, super-talented guy that could've fought a different fight had he stepped it up a little sooner."

Max Holloway showed interest in facing 'The Korean Zombie' next, but Dana White made no indication that the promotion would consider scheduling a bout between the pair of UFC legends.

