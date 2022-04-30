UFC does not have a 'lamb to slaughter' for Conor McGregor's tune-up fight, says Chael Sonnen 

Chael Sonnen believes there's no fighter in the UFC lightweight division who would make the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor's tune-up fight. According to 'The American Gangster', McGregor must fight someone who is in the top 10 in the division because of his reputation for competing in big fights and headlining pay-per-views.

Sonnen claimed that no fighter currently ranked within the top-10 at 155lbs will be the perfect 'lamb to slaughter' for the Irish power-puncher upon his imminent return to the octagon.

The former UFC middleweight explained that it would be risky for the UFC to put McGregor against a lightweight contender immediately upon his return because there are chances that he might lose and never fight again, ultimately losing his credibility and drawing power.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"[The relatively weaker opponent in a tune-up fight] is a lamb coming to slaughter and he absolutely understands it and everybody knows it. Within the UFC that human being doesn't exist. Can we get Conor somebody out of the top ten? No, that's silly. He's going to be a main event, he's going to be on pay-per-view, we're going to have somebody within the top 10... [Among the top 10] who is it that you believe would be the tune-up fight and once you realize that person doesn't exist there is no guarantee that he's gonna go out there and get good work."

Watch the video below:

McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year. He is currently 1-3 in his last four fights and suffered back-to-back stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier last year.

Chael Sonnen names perfect matchup for Conor McGregor in the welterweight division

Although he was unable to find the perfect tune-up fight for Conor McGregor in the lightweight division, Chael Sonnen found a match for the Irishman at 170lbs. According to the 45-year-old, Michael Chiesa would be the perfect opponent for McGregor's UFC return.

Stylistically, 'The American Gangster' feels it will be an interesting matchup and that there's a storyline behind the potential fight as well. Sonnen reminded viewers of the dolly McGregor threw at the bus Khabib Nurmagomedov was traveling in ahead of UFC 223 which ended up smashing the window and injuring Chiesa.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. https://t.co/vm1thw0rOV

'Maverick' was forced to withdraw from his fight at the pay-per-view event and Sonnen feels it'd make the build-up to a potential clash against Conor McGregor all the more interesting:

"You want to know a fight for Conor? They should think about doing Michael Chiesa, that's the one that has absolutely never been discussed by anybody... that's a very interesting match from a stylistic standpoint that checks a lot of boxes."

Edited by David Andrew