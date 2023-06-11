UFC legend Daniel Cormier predicts a dreadful future for 10-year-old TikTok sensation 'Baby Gronk' going viral for Livvy Dunne 'rizz' video

Former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier has weighed in on football prodigy 'Baby Gronk' whose TikTok video with LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne recently went viral.

10-year-old Madden San Miguel, aka 'Baby Gronk' is currently being groomed to become a college athlete by his father Jake San Miguel. San Miguel is evidently bigger than most kids of his age, an advantage he uses to absolutely run through his opponents in the field.

The 10-year-old with a massive social media following is often seen posing with college athletics stars like Olivia Dunne as he travels around from college town to college town for unofficial visits.

However, Daniel Cormier believes San Miguel doesn't have a college football career awaiting him. According to 'DC', the kid will quit football by the time he reaches high school out of resentment for the training regimen his father is currently putting him through.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently wrote on Twitter:

"The kid has no chance. By the time he gets to high school he will have quit and will resent his father"

Baby Gronk and Livvy Dune: 10-year-old's father weighs in on the collab

'Baby Gronk's' father Jake San Miguel is training his son to be an NFL athlete like several other American parents. However, San Miguel, who has been in the industry, is doing it differently by giving his son a social media brand to fall back on if NFL plans don't materialize.

It has indeed worked out well so far for the 10-year-old who is now believed to be the next big thing in college football. Apart from receiving special treatment at football camps, San Miguel has officially gained celebrity status after being pictured with fellow online sensation 'Livvy' Dune.

Speaking of the rare collab, 'Baby Gronk's' father recently told The Athletic:

"He met her on campus. … We know her. [Through] mutual friends...He’s a celebrity, man. Like global. Kids love him. He’s courtside at the basketball games. He’s the biggest thing in youth football. This is rare. This hasn’t happened before."

Jake San Miguel further told The Athletic that his son already has a verbal offer from Arizona apart from making $100,000 a year through social media.

