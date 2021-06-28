UFC legend Diego Sanchez likely to join bare-knuckle boxing promotion, BKFC

Former UFC star Diego Sanchez has expressed interest in joining the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, BKFC, following in the footsteps of some of his colleagues from UFC.

Sanchez also added that he was never really fond of the MMA gloves worn by fighters in the UFC.

Sanchez attended the BKFC 18 event as a special guest this past weekend in Miami, Florida. At the event, Diego Sanchez spoke about his future and explained why he finds bare-knuckle boxing intriguing.

In the process, he also spoke about how he never really liked wearing gloves during his time in the UFC.

“If I ever get into the BKB, yeah, it would be fun. I never really liked the gloves in the UFC anyway. So, I think it’s better. You got to pick your shots. You got to be smarter. We got to probably do a boxing fight first, warm these hands up. We’re going to see. We’re going to keep everything open,” Sanchez said (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

@DiegoSanchezUFC to the @bareknucklefc ?? He said he never liked fighting with gloves on..How fun would that be?!? pic.twitter.com/XWgnwkTD7G — Ron Kruck (@rkruck) June 25, 2021

Dana White hasn't shut the door on Diego Sanchez's potential return to the octagon

Diego Sanchez is a future UFC Hall of Famer and was only recently released from promotion following a dispute with his former manager and coach Joshua Fabia.

After being axed by the UFC, Sanchez parted ways with Fabia, inviting a backlash from one of MMA's most unpopular names.

Following Diego Sanchez's split with Fabia, UFC president Dana White said he'd consider offering a farewell fight to the former.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, White stated the following:

"Diego Sanchez, this will always be his house. He will always be a part of the history of this company. As long as I’m here, he’ll always be respected for what he’s done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter. I don’t really follow any of that s***. I don’t really care what anybody says. When I tell you I don’t give a f***, I could not be more honest when I tell you I don’t give a f***. I love Diego Sanchez. I always will. If Diego needs me, all he needs to do is pick up the phone.”

12 years ago today, Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida gave us one of the best fights of all time.pic.twitter.com/zIrD3hEI3v — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 20, 2021

Diego Sanchez is currently a free agent and can sign up for whichever promotion he wants.

