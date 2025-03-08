UFC legend explains why Alex Pereira getting past Magomed Ankalaev would be testament to something special: "If he passes this test"

Alex Pereira has risen in the UFC in a very short time to become the champion in two weight classes. He has defended the UFC light heavyweight championship three times and will walk inside the octagon at UFC 313 for a fourth title defense. A UFC legend has weighed in on his legacy, provided he goes past Magomed Ankalaev in the highly anticipated fight.

Ad

'Poatan' is coming off three spectacular victories over Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Jiri Prochazka this past year. His signature left hook has proven a potent weapon in his arsenal. However, his upcoming rival Ankalaev is being perceived as one of the toughest challenges he has faced in the company by many due to his wrestling skills.

Daniel Cormier weighed in on the fight between the pair and explained the impact it would have on Pereira's legacy if he defended his title successfully against Ankalaev at the pay-per-view event.

Ad

Trending

"We had been wondering how would Alex Pereira do against a wrestler. We're gonna find out at UFC 313 and if he passes this test now we truly know we are experiencing something special."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Alex Pereira below (00:22):

Ad

Israel Adesanya chooses Alex Pereira to win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Former rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira squared off two times inside the octagon. Pereira defeated Adesanya at UFC 281 to dislodge him as the champion of the middleweight division. 'The Last Stylebender' avenged his loss by beating 'Poatan' at UFC 287 in a rematch to reclaim his championship.

Ad

Moving past their rivalry, the pair shares a cordial relationship now. Adesanya chose the 37-year-old Brazilian to win at UFC 313 while previewing the high-stakes contest on his YouTube channel.

"I said, Pereira his recovery, that's one thing that's really good not just cardiovascularly but energetically, spiritually, like he's able to recover really well. Ankalaev, speed, he'll have to catch Alex when he makes a mistake. So, if he catches him on a counter it can be a dangerous night but I just think it's just gonna go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO... over a two and a half rounds like four or five."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below (14:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.